(COLUMN) Show Your Heart Some Love

With February being American Heart Month, let us talk about matters of the heart. The heart beats 60-100 times each minute, supplying oxygen and fuel to our body and sustaining life. What are we doing to take care of this vitally important organ?

Eating a heart healthy diet may include these recommendations from the American Heart Association:

– Eating 4 servings of fruits and 5 servings of vegetables each day.

– Eating 3-6 servings of whole-grain breads, cereals, and other grains.

– Drinking low-fat or fat-free milk or other low-fat or fat-free dairy products. Aim for 3 servings daily.

– Eating 1-2 servings of lean meats, legumes, nuts, & seeds.

– Maintaining a low sodium diet.

– Choosing 3 Tablespoons of polyunsaturated and monounsaturated canola, olive, peanut, safflower and sesame oil daily.

– Avoiding excess sugary drinks, sweets, fatty meats, and salty processed foods.

– Staying hydrated by drinking adequate water and other fluids each day

– Replacing highly processed foods with homemade or less-processed options.

– Enjoying a variety of nutritious foods from all the food groups, especially fruits and vegetables.

Show your heart some love by eating a healthy diet not only this February, but every day! To keep track of your daily food goals, use the Start Simple with MyPlate App. Search for “Start Simple” in the App Store.

Source: https://www.heart.org/en/healthy-living/healthy-eating/eat-smart/nutrition-basics/what-is-a-healthy-diet-recommended-serving-infographic