Coming Together on Thanksgiving

Because we are so busy in our daily lives, Thanksgiving provides an important opportunity every November to gather with family and friends and show gratitude for all God has provided us. After a year full of challenges, it is important to take a step back and reflect. Nebraskans have each other to be thankful for during this tough year. In 2019, we experienced historic floods, an irrigation tunnel collapse, record snowfall, cattle losses, and a problematic planting season. Through it all the Nebraska spirit has never diminished. Time and again Nebraskans have come together, given a helping hand, and comforted their neighbors in need. There have been great examples throughout the year of Nebraskan compassion for others. During the aftermath of the March flood, entire communities came together to fill sandbags, open shelters, and rescue neighbors in danger. The North Central Sports Club – made up of student-athletes from Rock County and Keya Paha County – donated the funds for their annual spring trip to help with the recovery of their community. The generosity of these students, along with the hard work and dedication of so many friends and neighbors made me proud to call myself a Nebraskan. Nebraska can be an example for the entire country. We find ourselves in a hyperpolitical and divided moment in our nation. Regardless of your view point, we must not lose sight on what defines our country. We can be thankful in America we have the ability to address our differences with each other peacefully. In other areas of the world, political disputes often lead to violence. Within the last two months, there have been violent protests in Hong Kong, Chile, Bolivia, Ecuador, Iraq, and Iran. The core values of our republic are what separates our nation from so many others. We are also thankful for the men and women in uniform to whom we owe our freedom and our exceptional way of life. Our rights and liberties are preserved because these extraordinary Americans choose to put their lives on the line for our nation. Instead of focusing on the what divides us, let us reflect on what unites us. This Thanksgiving, we should focus on the many blessings we have, and be thankful for our friends, family, neighbors, and our country.