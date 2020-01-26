Commission schedules youth fishing instructor workshops

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-436090 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | January 26, 2020
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has scheduled workshops for youth fishing instructors. Instructors are part of the Youth Fishing Program, a statewide team of volunteers and Game and Parks staffers who host educational fishing events.

Training will take place in Lincoln at the Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St., on Feb. 2, March 29 and April 26, from 2 to 6 p.m.

A workshop is scheduled to run from 6 to 9 p.m. May 6 at the Fort Kearny State Historical Park Visitors Center, 1020 V Road. Contact Larry Pape at larry.pape@nebraska.gov to register

