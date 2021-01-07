Commission to consider Special Landowner Deer Season at Jan. 13 meeting

LINCOLN, Neb. – The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will consider wildlife regulation changes that include a proposal to enact a Special Landowner Deer Season and allow the purchase of a bonus or a preference point with regard to big game hunting when it meets Jan. 13 in Lincoln.

The meeting will start at 8:30 a.m. at Commission headquarters, 2200 N. 33rd St.

The Special Landowner Deer Season and purchase of a bonus or a preference point were created by the passage of LB 126 and LB 287, respectively, in the Nebraska Legislature’s 2020 session.

The Special Landowner Deer Season would allow a qualifying landowner as many as four permits to designate themselves or immediate family to hunt on his or her property on the Saturday, Sunday and Monday before the opening of the November firearm deer season. No more than two permits will be issued to persons older than age 19 and two permits to persons younger than 19.

Points are awarded when hunters are unsuccessful in several of Nebraska’s big game drawings. Preference point based drawings allow hunters with the most points the best chance at drawing permits. Bonus point drawings, on the other hand, give hunters an additional entry in the drawing for each point or year that they were unsuccessful in drawing. Allowing the purchase of a bonus or a preference point will allow hunters to accumulate points in years that they do not want to draw.

Additional proposed wildlife regulation changes on the agenda would clarify draw units, how forfeited permits may be handled, staggering the sale of over-the-counter permits, and alter the residency qualifications for one auction elk permit.

Also on the agenda are staff recommendations to:

• approve the 2021-2025 Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan, which evaluates the supply and demand for outdoor recreation opportunities and summarizes state and regional demographics. It also provides guidance on future development of park lands through the goals and Land and Water Conservation Fund priority projects. Communities and outdoor recreation professionals are encouraged to use the data and guidance within the Plan when planning for outdoor recreation projects.

• approve grant awards for the Land and Water Conservation Fund Stateside Assistance Program.

Staff will give an R-3 update regarding efforts in the areas of hunting, shooting sports and fishing.

The commissioners also will hear the staff 2021 Marketing Plan and an environmental report. They also will hear a presentation from the organization Trails Have Our Respect.

A complete agenda is available at OutdoorNebraska.gov/ commissioners.