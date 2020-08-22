Commissioners to consider 2021 bighorn sheep season

LINCOLN, Neb. – The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will consider a staff recommendation to authorize one lottery and one auction permit for the 2021 bighorn sheep season when it meets Aug. 28 at Eugene T. Mahoney State Park.

The meeting will start at 9 a.m. at Peter Kiewit Lodge.

The Commission also will consider recommendations to:

• increase various nonresident hunt, fish and big game permit fees. A public hearing is scheduled at 9:30 a.m. Central Time for proposed amendments relating to fees for licenses and permits. The nonresident fees recommended to increase for 2021 include various small game (hunt), fish, deer, antelope and turkey permits, antelope applications and some stamps;

• amend wildlife regulations to allow the agency director, in the interest of public health, to determine that physical check stations are not prudent during the November firearm deer season, October antelope or muzzleloader season or any elk season, and allow the animal to be checked via internet or telephone;

• amend wildlife regulations regarding threatened and endangered species to add the thick-billed longspur (formerly McCown’s longspur) and the timber rattlesnake to the threatened list and remove the river otter from the threatened list;

• change sport fishing regulations to add the following areas to the list of those where no live baitfish may be used or possessed: Rock Creek Lake State Recreation Area, Dundy County; Avocet Wildlife Management Area, Grant County; Wilbur Reservoir, Saline County; Big Elk, Sarpy County; and West Papillion 6, Sarpy County;

• approve the City of Chadron Deer Management Plan;

• approve permitting of hunting in some state parks and state historical parks; and

• approve budget requests for fiscal years 2022 and 2023.

The commissioners also will hear an update on the planning process for the Berggren Plan for Pheasants, as well as a staff environmental report.

A complete agenda is available at OutdoorNebraska.gov/ commissioners.