Communications down

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) – A western Nebraska communications provider is scrambling to restore service after a wintery weekend storm toppled three of the company’s service towers in the Nebraska Panhandle.

The Scottsbluff Star Herald reports that Action Communications towers near Chadron State park, southern Sheridan County and Kimball all collapsed in the Thanksgiving weekend storm.

Action Communications President Rick Derr says repair crews are working to restore service. The Kimball tower housed communications systems for the Kimball County Sheriff’s Department and Nebraska State Patrol.

Communication equipment from that tower has been relocated to get those emergency services restored quickly until a replacement tower can be erected.