Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska Community Services Block Grant CARES Funding

Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska (Mid) serves 27 counties in south central Nebraska and

two counties in Kansas. Each year, individuals improve their lives through accessing programs that provide

early childhood education, financial literacy, food security, affordable housing, health care, nutrition

education, energy assistance, and so much more.

“Our board, staff, and volunteers are committed to their task of replacing disadvantages with

opportunities. Community Action implements innovative and needed programs services that alleviate poverty conditions and enhance economic security for individual, families, and communities” said

Meredith Collins, Chief Executive Officer of Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska.

In response to the COVID-19 crisis, Mid has restructured key program services to continue to meet the most pressing needs in our communities. Mid is utilizing staff and monetary resources including CSBG

CARES funding along with other financial resources to adapt and create several programs to enhance the

availability and access of community resources, services, and direct client assistance. These programs and initiatives identified through a needs assessment of our service area include:

● The Community Health Worker Outreach Project (offices in Lexington and Kearney)

o Designed to help minority populations access the services and health resources they need to follow the current health guidelines.

o Assists minority populations with accessing community resources such as rent and utility assistance, food pantries, unemployment services, and educational resources.

● The Pandemic Emergency Outreach Project (offices in McCook and Ogallala)

o Designed to help high-risk populations in our western and southern counties who have few services in their area and increase their access community resources such as rent and utility assistance, food pantries, health resources, unemployment services, and educational services.

● Enhancing Food Security

o Designed to utilize Mid’s current nutrition programs, such as the Senior Centers, Commodity Supplemental Food Program, Food Bank, and Mobile Produce Pantries, to expand capacity to meet the food insecurity needs of households including food delivery

to area food pantries and community organizations.

If you need assistance, please contact us at 1-877-335-6422 or contact one of our staff members in the

county in which you reside -http://communityactionmidne.com/community-services/