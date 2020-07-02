Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska Community Services Block Grant CARES Funding

Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska (Mid) serves 27 counties in south central Nebraska and
two counties in Kansas. Each year, individuals improve their lives through accessing programs that provide
early childhood education, financial literacy, food security, affordable housing, health care, nutrition
education, energy assistance, and so much more.
“Our board, staff, and volunteers are committed to their task of replacing disadvantages with
opportunities. Community Action implements innovative and needed programs services that alleviate poverty conditions and enhance economic security for individual, families, and communities” said
Meredith Collins, Chief Executive Officer of Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska.
The agency employs 246 people and covers 27 counties in south central Nebraska and two counties in
Kansas.
In response to the COVID-19 crisis, Mid has restructured key program services to continue to meet the most pressing needs in our communities. Mid is utilizing staff and monetary resources including CSBG
CARES funding along with other financial resources to adapt and create several programs to enhance the
availability and access of community resources, services, and direct client assistance. These programs and initiatives identified through a needs assessment of our service area include:
● The Community Health Worker Outreach Project (offices in Lexington and Kearney)
o Designed to help minority populations access the services and health resources they need to follow the current health guidelines.
o Assists minority populations with accessing community resources such as rent and utility assistance, food pantries, unemployment services, and educational resources.
● The Pandemic Emergency Outreach Project (offices in McCook and Ogallala)
o Designed to help high-risk populations in our western and southern counties who have few services in their area and increase their access community resources such as rent and utility assistance, food pantries, health resources, unemployment services, and educational services.
● Enhancing Food Security
o Designed to utilize Mid’s current nutrition programs, such as the Senior Centers, Commodity Supplemental Food Program, Food Bank, and Mobile Produce Pantries, to expand capacity to meet the food insecurity needs of households including food delivery
to area food pantries and community organizations.
If you need assistance, please contact us at 1-877-335-6422 or contact one of our staff members in the
county in which you reside -http://communityactionmidne.com/community-services/