Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska’s Weatherization Program is here to help

August 13, 2019 ~ It’s a fact: Weatherization Works! Since its founding in 1976, U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP) has provided weatherization services to more than 7 million low-income families. And now, with the

wide spread effects of COVID-19, the need for weatherization and utility assistance is more demanding than ever.

Through this program, weatherization service providers install energy efficient measures

in the homes of income qualified individuals free of charge. Weatherization services

include:

 Furnace and water heater inspections;

 Adding insulation in attics and walls;

 Attic ventilation;

 Insulating crawl spaces;

 Installing water heater jackets;

 Insulating water heater pipes;

 Weather-stripping and caulking around doors, windows, and general heat waste

areas; and

 Repairing broken windows and doors.

These effective upgrades can result in an average savings of 24% for homes with gas utilities and 11% for homes with electric utilities, going a long way in safeguarding the health and safety of you and your family.

If you or someone you know has need for utility assistance or weatherization services, please contact Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska at 308-865-5680 or the website at www.communityactionmidne.com.