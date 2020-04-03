Comstock Windmill Festival postponed until June 2021



Due to the current Coronavirus pandemic, the June 11-13, 2020 Comstock Festival has been postponed until June 10-12, 2021. The same musical acts that were already scheduled for 2020 will appear at the 2021 festival event.

Because it’s nearly impossible to reschedule nine performers to another 2020 date, and Comstock Festival event manager, Henry Nuxoll, did not want to compete against other 2020 Nebraska summer/fall fairs and local events, the decision was made to postpone the festival to 2021.

The pandemic uncertainty, travel bans in most states and job losses in Nebraska and across the U.S., it was better to reschedule now that to be uncertain.