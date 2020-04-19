Concordia student musicians present virtual honors recital

SEWARD- This year’s Spring Honor Recital looks a bit different for Concordia University, Nebraska music students.

Typically, students would perform their pieces in front of a live audience in the Music Building’s recital hall. For this spring’s Honor Recital, each student recorded a video of themselves performing that was then compiled into a video and shared online.

“Before we distanced ourselves, these students earned an honor,” said Dr. Kurt von Kampen, music department chair and professor of music. “They achieved something significant and special. With our ability to record and broadcast performances easily, we were able to give these students the opportunity to share their work with an audience. The music faculty are proud of the work our students do and are grateful to God that they are eager to share their talent and dedication with others.”

The semiannual honor recital at Concordia showcases the vocal and instrumental talents of student musicians. Musicians are chosen to perform based on auditions judged by music department faculty. The recital is held twice a year, once each semester.

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, von Kampen said the music faculty have worked diligently to continue providing students with meaningful and inspired instruction remotely.

“The music professors have done their very best and our students’ desire to excel in this challenging learning environment is laudable,” he said. “We’ve learned a couple of things – face-to-face instruction in music is the best, and given adversity, the Concordia Nebraska music community steps up and says, ‘we can and will be successful.'”

Student musicians selected for the Spring Honor Recital (listed alphabetically by state with Nebraska first, city and last name) include:

Avery Kesar, senior, Omaha, Neb., singing baritone on “Youth and Love” by Ralph Vaughan Williams

Renata Peperkorn, sophomore, Rocklin, Calif., playing “Kommst du nun, Jesu, vom Himmel herunter” by J.S. Bach on the organ

Gabriel Jofre, senior, Sterling, Colo., playing “Sonata for Alto Saxophone and Piano” by Phil Woods on the saxophone

Jacob Roggow, senior, Cottage Hills, Ill., playing “Ballade, Op. 46” by Samuel Barber on the piano

Jennifer Horne, freshman, Canton, Kan., playing “4 Sketches, Op. 15, no. 3 – Dreaming” by Amy Beach on the piano

Nathan Johnson, sophomore, Vicksburg, Mich., playing “Romance in D flat Major, Op. 24, no. 9” by Jean Sibelius on the piano

Charlotte Lines, senior, Marshall, Mo., playing “Trois Études de Concert-III. Un Sospiro” by Franz Liszt on the piano

Makenna Clovis, junior, Albuquerque, N.M., playing “Nocturne in C Minor, Op. 48, no. 1” by Frédéric Chopin on the piano

Aaron Jackson, senior, Palestine, Texas, playing “Litanies” by Jehan Alain on the organ