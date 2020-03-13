Concordia University, Nebraska extends spring break, will deliver classes online starting March 23

SEWARD, NE (03/12/2020) Concordia University, Nebraska today announced spring break will be extended one week and moving to an online-only class format starting Monday, March 23.

The University has been working closely with local healthcare officials and receiving guidance from the CDC on how to safely continue providing academic experiences for our students while minimizing the impact this disease will have on our students, faculty, staff and community.

As of this writing, there have been no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Seward, Seward County or on our campus. However, we realize this is a fluid situation and we have decided to take the following measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 to vulnerable populations:

Spring break for students has been extended one week, with all classes resuming strictly online starting Monday, March 23 through Friday, April 3.

The University will continue to monitor the conditions around COVID-19 and work closely with local healthcare agencies to determine when to resume face-to-face instruction.

We ask that students and their families determine whether campus or permanent residence is the safest option and plan accordingly. We will do our best to accommodate students who have situations that do not allow them to return home. If students choose to remain or return to campus, please fill out this form to be considered for exemption. Dining services will be available for students who need to be on campus.

As students and their families think about and make decisions on returning to campus, please consider the CDC’s criteria for people considered to be at a higher risk, including older adults and people with serious chronic medical conditions: https://www.cdc.gov/ coronavirus/2019-ncov/ specific-groups/high-risk- complications.html

Please know this decision was reached after much prayerful consideration. We place a high priority on the safety and wellbeing of not only our students, but our entire campus community.

For information regarding University-sponsored events, including athletic competitions, please visit cune.edu/covid19, our dedicated page for updates related to the coronavirus.

