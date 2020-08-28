Concordia University, Nebraska names Dr. Gary McDaniel vice president for enrollment and marketing

SEWARD- Concordia University, Nebraska has named Dr. Gary R. McDaniel, of Cypress, California, vice president for enrollment and marketing. McDaniel, who started Aug. 14, has more than three decades of experience working in higher education, most recently at Concordia University Irvine.

“Gary’s leadership experience in higher education for more than 30 years makes him a valuable asset to our university as we further our mission of equipping students for service and leadership for church and world,” said Rev. Russ Sommerfeld, Concordia interim president. “We are excited for Gary to come back and serve his alma mater, and we are looking forward to his leadership.”

In this role, McDaniel, a 1983 Concordia Nebraska graduate, will oversee the university’s admissions and marketing efforts, where he will bring his more than 30 years of experience of higher education leadership to help meet the university’s strategic enrollment goals.

“It’s a real joy, a real pleasure and a privilege to come back and help continue the great work this institution is doing and serve the students who are here and help carry out Concordia’s legacy,” said McDaniel.

McDaniel served Concordia Irvine in a variety of roles since 1989, including executive vice president and chief operating officer. Previously, he served as director of student life, dean of students, vice president for enrollment and as executive vice president and chief enrollment officer. Since 2005, Concordia Irvine’s enrollment has grown from less than 2,500 students to nearly 4,500 under McDaniel’s leadership. McDaniel and his wife, Dr. Carol R. (Schroeder) McDaniel, have four adult children, three of whom also graduated from Concordia Nebraska, and two grandsons.

“I have absolute evidence of what this university does and how it cultivates a tender heart for Christ and a heart for service to others,” said McDaniel.

McDaniel’s predecessor, Scott Seevers, will be taking another position within the university.