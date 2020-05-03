Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 Reported in Keith and Furnas Counties

Southwest Nebraska Public Health Department (SWNPHD) has been notified of two additional persons from SWNPHD’s health district that have tested positive for COVID-19.

Cases include:

One Furnas County resident – A female in her 60’s who is self-isolating at home, related to direct contact with case 5 from Furnas County.

One Keith County resident – A female in her 50’s who isolated during her illness period and has since recovered, related to community spread.

The Keith County case was ill at the end of March through early April and has been released from isolation by the state of Nebraska. Anyone who may have been in contact with this person has already passed the incubation period and no further cases of illness have been reported.

These cases bring the total to eleven positive COVID-19 cases in SWNPHD: four in Furnas County, four in Red Willow County, one in Frontier County, one in Hitchcock County and a recovered case in Keith County.

Contact investigations are underway to identify people who came into close contact with these persons to help prevent further spread. All identified close contacts will be given instructions to self-quarantine and will be actively monitored daily by public health officials for symptoms.

For general information on COVID-19 call the DHHS hotline at 402-552-6645, or visit the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services website at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx.

