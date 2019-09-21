Construction Career Day introduces students to high-demand professions

If Thursday’s turnout was any indication, area employers could soon have a good selection of workers to pick from for construction-related jobs.

Approximately 100 eighth through 12th grade students from six area high schools attended Construction Career Day on North Platte Community College’s north campus. All had expressed interest in learning about the various aspects of construction and supporting industries.

The students rotated around to various stations throughout the morning, spending half an hour at each one. They learned about everything from drywalling, roofing and masonry to electrical circuits, welding and heavy equipment.

Demonstrations were given by instructors and students in the college’s applied technology programs as well as by industry partners. The industry partners also participated in a new option this year – a panel that allowed students to hear experts discuss what they look for in employees.