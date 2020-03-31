Consumers Increase Online Grocery Orders During Outbreak

Consumers are ordering more goods and groceries online during the COVID-19 pandemic. Grocery Dive, a web-based grocery industry publication, reports 31 percent of U.S. households have used online grocery services over the past month.

Out of those surveyed, 26 percent of consumers report using grocery delivery and pick-up services for the first time, and 39 percent of 60 and older consumers say the same. The report is based on a survey of more than 1,600 U.S. adults. The pandemic may permanently alter consumer activity, as buyers are seeking to avoid crowds at grocery stores to follow social distancing guidelines.

However, current pick-up and delivery infrastructure is not meeting the demands. Amazon’s Prime Pantry temporarily shut down, and many grocery stores offering the services are scheduling appointments days after the order, compared with same day or next day options.

Meanwhile, last week, several online providers, including DoorDash, announced they would waive delivery fees for shoppers 60 and older.