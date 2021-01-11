Convicted sex offender sentenced for possession of child pornography

Lincoln, Neb. — A Laughlin, Nevada man, who was arrested in Elwood, was sentenced Friday to 10 years in federal prison for possession of child pornography. 55 year year old Robert Shelton will also be required to serve seven years of post-release supervision and also register as a sex offender. He was also ordered to pay a $5,000 assessment to the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act Fund.

According to a news release from the U.S. attorney, Deputies with the Gosper County Sheriff’s Office stopped Shelton for speeding in Elwood on Oct. 16, 2019.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies found multiple thumb drives and were aware of Shelton’s prior sex conviction.

They said the Nebraska State Patrol reviewed the drives and 107 images of child porn were found on the drives.

Shelton was previously convicted in 2000 of two counts of first degree attempted sexual abuse in Clackamas County, Oregon.

The case was investigated by Department of Homeland Security Investigations, the Nebraska State Patrol, and the Gosper County Sheriff’s Office.