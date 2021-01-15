class="post-template-default single single-post postid-508751 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"
Coop sees growth in a year of Covid-19

BY Chabella Guzman | January 15, 2021
Bill Havranek., Scottsbluff Main Street Market Meat Manager, left, was awarded the Roy Chelf Employee Award by Board Governance Committee Chairman, Clay Peterson on Jan. 13. Courtesy Photo

The Panhandle Coop Association held its annual meeting on Jan. 13, and because of concerns with the Covid Pandemic, it was held virtually.

The board didn’t pay out any patronage this year but did pay out one hundred and twenty-nine thousand in estate equity and retirement to its patrons.

The board also awarded the Roy Chelf Employee Award to Bill Havranek, Scottsbluff Main Street Market Meat Manager.

“Bill is a 30-year employee, has excellent customer service skills which he teaches to his crew, and does an excellent job managing his meat department,” said Clay Peterson, Governance Committee Chair of the Board of Directors. 

Listen below for comments from Charlie Wright, president of the Panhandle Coop Association on the year 

