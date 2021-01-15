Coop sees growth in a year of Covid-19

The Panhandle Coop Association held its annual meeting on Jan. 13, and because of concerns with the Covid Pandemic, it was held virtually.

The board didn’t pay out any patronage this year but did pay out one hundred and twenty-nine thousand in estate equity and retirement to its patrons.

The board also awarded the Roy Chelf Employee Award to Bill Havranek, Scottsbluff Main Street Market Meat Manager.

“Bill is a 30-year employee, has excellent customer service skills which he teaches to his crew, and does an excellent job managing his meat department,” said Clay Peterson, Governance Committee Chair of the Board of Directors.

Listen below for comments from Charlie Wright, president of the Panhandle Coop Association on the year