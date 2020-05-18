class="post-template-default single single-post postid-462323 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Coronavirus affects plans for NPCC raffle car | KRVN Radio

Coronavirus affects plans for NPCC raffle car

BY Mid Plains Community College | May 18, 2020
Home News Regional News
Coronavirus affects plans for NPCC raffle car
Courtesy/ Rudolph Zinsser, of Wheatland, Wyo., paints a raffle car in the Auto Body Technology department at North Platte Community College. NPCC will not raffle a car this year.

 

North Platte Community College will not raffle a car this year – for the first time since the program was started in 2004.

 

Typically, students in NPCC’s Automotive and Auto Body Technology programs restore a classic car that tours the state and then is raffled to raise money for scholarships for the college’s transportation division and to help offset the cost of producing the next raffle car. The winning ticket is drawn during Colonel Cody’s Cruise Show and Shine in North Platte in the fall.

This year, however, the hands-on classes in which students would have worked on the car, were moved online as a precaution against COVID-19.

“The circumstances are unfortunate, but for the safety of our students, employees and the general public it’s best not to have a raffle car this year,” said Mark Harwood, Auto Body instructor. “We will be back in 2021, and I think everyone will like what we’ve been working on.”

The 2020 raffle car would have been the 16th restored by NPCC transportation students. Over $150,000 has been raised from the vehicles over the years.

More information about the college and its Automotive and Auto Body Technology programs can be found online at mpcc.edu/transportation.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: