Coronavirus affects plans for NPCC raffle car

North Platte Community College will not raffle a car this year – for the first time since the program was started in 2004.

Typically, students in NPCC’s Automotive and Auto Body Technology programs restore a classic car that tours the state and then is raffled to raise money for scholarships for the college’s transportation division and to help offset the cost of producing the next raffle car. The winning ticket is drawn during Colonel Cody’s Cruise Show and Shine in North Platte in the fall.

This year, however, the hands-on classes in which students would have worked on the car, were moved online as a precaution against COVID-19.

“The circumstances are unfortunate, but for the safety of our students, employees and the general public it’s best not to have a raffle car this year,” said Mark Harwood, Auto Body instructor. “We will be back in 2021, and I think everyone will like what we’ve been working on.”

The 2020 raffle car would have been the 16th restored by NPCC transportation students. Over $150,000 has been raised from the vehicles over the years.

More information about the college and its Automotive and Auto Body Technology programs can be found online at mpcc.edu/transportation.