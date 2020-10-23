class="post-template-default single single-post postid-493082 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Coronavirus cases surge across the state | KRVN Radio

Coronavirus cases surge across the state

BY AP | October 23, 2020
Home News Coronavirus Information
Coronavirus cases surge across the state
MGN Image

Lincoln – Nebraska public health officials have confirmed another 977 coronavirus cases, bringing the state’s total to 61,285. The number released late Thursday tracks with a recent surge in cases that led Gov. Pete Ricketts to reimpose some social-distancing restrictions to avoid overwhelming Nebraska’s hospitals. State officials say 559,625 people in Nebraska have gotten tested since the pandemic began, and 498,023 have tested negative. They’ve confirmed 587 virus-related deaths so far.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: