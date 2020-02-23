class="post-template-default single single-post postid-442446 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
Corps closes Missouri River levee break near Rock Port

Corps closes Missouri River levee break near Rock Port

BY Associated Press | February 23, 2020
ROCK PORT, Mo. (AP) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Omaha District says work crews have closed the final breach of a Missouri River levee in the far northwest corner of Missouri that broke open during massive flooding last year.

The break just southwest of Rock Port was one of several along the levee section that saw thousands of rural acres submerged and a section of Interstate 29 and other roads in the region damaged and closed to traffic.

The Corps says crews will continue restoring the levee section to its pre-flood height. Crews have been scrambling to make repairs ahead of spring and the likelihood of renewed flooding along the river in Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri and Kansas.

