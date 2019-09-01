class="post-template-default single single-post postid-404880 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
Corps: If on water this holiday weekend, wear a life jacket

BY Associated Press | September 1, 2019
RRN/Calamus Researvoir. Photo by Bob Brogan.

Kansas City, Mo. — Officials with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Kansas City District say there is a simple way for lake visitors to greatly reduce their risk of drowning this Labor Day weekend: Wear a life jacket.

The Corps district manages 18 lakes in Missouri, Kansas, Iowa and Nebraska. Public safety manager Kyle Ruona said Thursday that 89 percent of all water-related fatalities at Corps lakes involve people who fail to wear life jackets.

Swimming in a lake is harder than swimming in a pool, so Corps officials urge people to take precautions, be alert and to expect the unexpected when on the water. People using boats also are encouraged to avoid alcohol.

