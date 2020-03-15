class="post-template-default single single-post postid-447473 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
Corps: Mainstem Missouri River levee system mostly restored | KRVN Radio

Corps: Mainstem Missouri River levee system mostly restored

BY Associated Press | March 15, 2020
Corps: Mainstem Missouri River levee system mostly restored

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Omaha District says it has reached its goal of having the Missouri River mainstem levee system restored to its full height following massive flooding a year ago that devastated levees in Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri.

The Corps said in a news conference Friday that while there is still much work to be done throughout the region, crews had closed 24 breaches along the main river system, spending more than $400 million to date on the work.

District commander Col. John Hudson said crews have moved 4.73 million cubic yards of sand in the effort, “equal to two Empire State Buildings.”

