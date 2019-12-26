class="post-template-default single single-post postid-429170 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
Countdown continues for flyers to get Real ID licenses | KRVN Radio

Countdown continues for flyers to get Real ID licenses

BY Associated Press | December 26, 2019
Home News Regional News
Countdown continues for flyers to get Real ID licenses

The deadline is less than a year away for people to obtain updated driver’s licenses or ID cards so they can fly commercially and enter federal facilities.

An Iowa or Nebraska license that complies with the federal Real ID program has a small white star in a gold circle background on the upper right-hand corner. The
star shows licensees already have undergone additional ID verification steps as required by the program. The deadline is Oct. 1, 2020. Travelers also can use military IDs or passports to access flights and federal facilities.

 

 

 

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments