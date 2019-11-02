Counterfeit $100s passed in North Platte

North Platte, Neb. — Law enforcement authorities would like to catch up with the person or persons distributing counterfeit bills in October to multiple merchants in North Platte. Lincoln County Crime Stoppers says the bogus bills are real $10 bills that have been washed and reprinted as $100 bills, defeating the counterfeit pens that are commonly used.

Those wishing to submit information on the case can do so anonymously by going to lincolncountycrimestoppers.com and clicking on “submit a tip,” or 1-800-933-TIPS.

Or call the North Platte Police Department’s non-emergency line at 308-535-6789.

For verification tips on currency, visit uscurrency.gov/denominations