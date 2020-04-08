Country Partners Cooperative Announces New Ownership for Farnam Car Care Center

Country Partners Cooperative announces a lease-to-own agreement with Great Plains Tire & Service, LLC for its Farnam Car Care Center and retail fuel pumps, effective May 1, 2020.

Country Partners CEO E. Tod Clark said, “We are pleased to enter into this agreement with Great Plains Tire & Service. We

are impressed with the commitment they have shown to the area with their current business in Curtis and know that they

understand the needs of the customers. As we evaluated this arrangement, our board and management had the goal of

ensuring our customers would continue to have the services that we have been providing for many years and feel that

Great Plains Tire & Service is committed to just that.”

From Great Plains Tire & Service: “Great Plains Tire & Service takes great pride in providing tire and auto

service to its customers both in the shop and on the farm, feedlot or roadside. Fuel and bulk oil are available at both locations. We look forward to serving Farnam and the surrounding area.”

The cooperative thanks the patrons who have supported the car care station for many years. This agreement does not

affect Country Partners’ other operations in Farnam. Country Partners will continue to serve area producers’ needs

through its grain and agronomy divisions and will maintain its on-farm bulk fuel delivery service.