Couple killed in car-train collision

McCook, Neb. — A Hitchcock County couple died in a car-train collision at a rural crossing east of McCook in Red Willow County.

The collision occurred shortly before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday when the driver of a four-door, 2002 Mercury Grand Marquis, was northbound across the tracks and failed to stop for an eastbound BNSF freight train. The crash occurred approximately 3 & 1/2 miles east of McCook at Road 716. It was determined the couple had been at a farm store and as they were leaving had to head north across the railroad tracks to get back on the county road.

The driver, 86 year old Rose Marie Kogl and her passenger, 88 year old Clemens Kogl of Culbertson, were deceased at the scene. They were husband and wife. Next of kin have been notified.

Red Willow County Sheriff Alan Kotschwar says his agency was assisted at the scene of the crash by the Nebraska State Patrol, Red Willow Western Rural Fire Department, McCook City Ambulance and Fire Department, Indianola Fire & Rescue and McCook Police Department.