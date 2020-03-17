Courses will be delivered exclusively online for the rest of spring semester at Concordia University

A letter from Interim President of Concordia University, Russel L. Sommerfeld about classes being online for the rest of the semester at Concordia.

Dear Concordia Community,

As COVID-19 (coronavirus) continues to spread across Nebraska and the United States, Concordia University, Nebraska has prayerfully and proactively responded by implementing measures, based on the most recent guidance from our local health authorities, Four Corners Health Department, to mitigate the impact the virus could have on our campus community.

Consistent with this, Provost Dr. Tim Preuss and I, with the university’s Cabinet, have determined that Concordia Nebraska will deliver courses exclusively online for the remainder of the spring semester. There will be no face-to-face classes again this semester.

Residence halls will be open immediately to allow students to move out their belongings. Students are asked to move their belongings out of their room by Sunday, March 22 at 4 p.m. If students are unable to move their belongings out during this time frame, we ask that they complete this form. Additionally, students who are unable to return home during this time are asked to let the University know of their plans by submitting this form. More details about the check-out process are available on the website cune.edu/covid19.

Based on this decision, and the CDC’s guidance regarding events with numerous attendees, our spring commencement will be postponed. This does not change graduation for any student who is eligible to graduate in May. We are discussing opportunities to celebrate the achievements of our graduating students, both from undergraduate and graduate programs, in some way in the future.

We will be communicating with students by Friday at 5 p.m. about financial adjustments to accounts and other considerations related to this decision. These plans will be communicated through email and posted to our website at cune.edu/covid19.

At this time, university operations will continue and offices will remain open. However, the campus is closed to the public. Faculty and staff should coordinate with their supervisor on attendance logistics within their respective departments.

These are not easy decisions and we understand they will have a significant impact. Please help one another as Christian sisters and brothers as we work through this unusual situation. In these challenging times, we can rest assured our Lord has a plan for Concordia. As our academic theme verse for this year says, “The steadfast love of our Lord never ceases; his mercies never come to an end; they are new every morning; great is your faithfulness” (Lamentations 3:22-23). We can take comfort in knowing His faithfulness will guide us through.

Rev. Russell L. Sommerfeld

Interim President

Concordia University, Nebraska