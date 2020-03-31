COVID-19 Death in Buffalo County

Holdrege- It is with deep sadness that Two Rivers Public Health Department is announcing the death of one of our fellow Nebraskans, a man in his 90s. The death is related to COVID-19.

“We send our condolences to the family of this individual," said Jeremy Eschliman, Health Director. “As our community holds this family in our thoughts, we urge everyone to continue to practice social distancing. We knew there would be deaths from COVID-19 in Nebraska, and this underscores the potential seriousness of the disease and the importance of the measures we’re taking as individuals and as a state to help slow the spread of the virus.

People who are concerned they may have COVID-19 should self-isolate and call ahead to their primary care provider to be screened over the phone.

Certain people are at higher risk of getting very sick from COVID-19 including older adults and people who have serious chronic medical conditions like heart disease, diabetes and lung disease, according to the CDC.

 People in these higher-risk groups should:

 Stock up on supplies, including extra necessary medications.

 Take everyday precautions to keep space between yourself and others.

 When you go out in public, keep away from others who are sick, limit close contact and wash your hands often.

 Avoid crowds as much as possible.

 Avoid cruise travel and non-essential air travel.

If there is a COVID-19 outbreak in your community, stay home as much as possible to further reduce your risk of being exposed.

Recent data shows that the virus is also affecting younger people. A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report said 20% of those hospitalized for COVID-19 in the U.S. were 20-44 years old.