COVID-19 Exposure at Funeral in Dunning

Burwell, NE – Loup Basin Public Health Department (LBPHD) is alerting those in attendance at the funeral in Dunning, Nebraska on Monday, April 13, 2020 of a possible exposure to COVID-19. An individual, who lives outside LBPHD’s jurisdiction, attended the funeral and later tested positive for COVID-19.

Through an investigation performed by Panhandle Public Health District, it was identified that the individual who tested positive entered the viewing at Sandhills High School between 10:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The individual was also outside of their vehicle at the grave site at Dunning Cemetery.

Those who were identified as high-risk exposures have been contacted and instructed to self-quarantine through April 27, 2020. Since the individual who tested positive was unable to identify all those within six feet, those who pinpoint they were at the above-mentioned locations during the specified times are considered low risk and should self-monitor for symptoms through April 27, 2020.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, chills, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, muscle aches, headache, vomiting, diarrhea, and loss of smell/taste. If you develop any of these symptoms, immediately self-isolate and contact your primary medical provider.

For the latest information, visit the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services website at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx or LBPHD on Facebook by searching Loup Basin Public Health Department.