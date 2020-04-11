COVID-19 in Callaway Good Life Center

Burwell, NE – Loup Basin Public Health Department (LBPHD) is confirming nine additional cases in Custer County. The cases are all related and involve one staff and eight residents of Callaway Good Life Center in Callaway, Nebraska. Callaway Good Life Center is working in conjunction with Callaway District Hospital, Nebraska Infection Control Assessment and Promotion Program (ICAP), Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), Great Plains Health and Loup Basin Public Health Department. This team is working together to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all staff and residents involved. Through the collaboration of these agencies, a decision was made to move those residents who tested positive or are symptomatic out of the facility. A deep clean of the empty rooms is being done so that the residents who tested negative can remain in the facility. They will be closely monitored for a change in health status. Staff is utilizing proper infection control procedures to care for those who remain in Callaway Good Life.

Residents are at a heightened risk of serious complications from the illness because of a multitude of threats including age, underlying health conditions and close living conditions. Callaway Good Life Center had taken early precautions and halted visits from families, volunteers, non-essential medical personnel and vendors as of March 10. In addition, staff have also been monitored for symptoms upon arrival for each shift including temperature logs.

The nursing home cases are examples of community transmission of the virus, meaning the patients did not have a known history of travel. LBPHD is doing contact tracing and reaching out to everyone who may have possibly been exposed to any confirmed cases. Health officials say for every person who’s tested positive, they’ve been in contact with an average of 90 people.

LBPHD encourages all Nebraskan’s to follow Governor Ricketts’ proclamation of “21 Days to Stay Home and Stay Healthy.” Based on the modeling, it’s likely that Nebraska hits our peak with the virus in the next few weeks. Strict social distancing, avoiding all non-essential errands and limiting social gatherings will help flatten the curve. LBPHD also wants to remind and urge all those 65 and older and anyone with underlying health conditions such as heart disease, lung disease and diabetes to pay close attention to precautions such as washing hands frequently and keeping their hands away from their faces.

For the latest information, visit the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services website at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx or LBPHD (website: www.lbphd.org or on Facebook by searching Loup Basin Public Health Department).