Testing urged following Cody Park event

North Platte, Neb. — The West Central District Health Department (WCDHD) is asking for assistance in identifying individuals who may have attended an event called “Music, Friends and Fun” held Wednesday, July 1 at the Cody Park Pavilion.

Those who attended the event are asked to visit: https://consultinglhd.sjc1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_a67PjRi6skYXMrP and complete the screening questionaire as soon as possible. or call 308-696-1201.

The health department says contact tracing is a vital tool used by public health departments to contain the spread of disease. Attendees are strongly encouraged to get tested. West Central District Health Department will help attendees schedule a time and date for testing at no cost to the individual. Please contact WCDHD for this important testing. The health department will actively monitor all attendees for fourteen (14) days, providing support and assistance in symptom monitoring and information.

“We want to remind the community about the necessity of practicing social distancing and wearing face coverings when in public. These measures are vital to our community to keep us healthy and safe. Also crucial to the health of the public is the submission of event plans to the health department prior to holding any public gatherings. This is required for any events that will have a 500 or more occupancy rating”, said Shannon Vanderheiden, Executive Director of WCDHD.

WCDHD officials say they would like to remind the community of the following resources and tools available:

To submit your event plan to WCDHD please do so here: https://consultinglhd.sjc1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_cPgl7JSg2VnGDAh

Current Directed Health Measure for the WCDHD jurisdiction: http://dhhs.ne.gov/Documents/WCHD-DHM-June22.pdf

COVID-19 Risk Dial & Community Guidance: https://wcdhd.org/what-we-do/health-services/emergency-preparedness/coronavirus/risk-dial.html