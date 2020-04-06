COVID-19 Update for Custer County

Burwell, NE –Loup Basin Public Health Department (LBPHD) has identified an additional positive COVID-19 case in Custer County that resulted in death. The male, in his 80s, was in contact with a known positive case. Patient information is considered protected health information under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and will not be provided to protect the patient’s privacy.

A reminder that as case counts continue to rise, the most important public message is that exposures are possible anywhere. Each person should assume the personal responsibility for protecting themselves from exposure to COVID-19 by staying home. When it’s necessary to leave your home, maintain social distancing and practice very meticulous hygiene: washing your hands before and after visiting public spaces such as grocery stores. If soap and water are not available, use hand sanitizer before you go into a store and as soon as you get back to your car. Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unclean hands.

For the latest information, visit the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services website at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx or LBPHD (website: www.lbphd.org or on Facebook by searching Loup Basin Public Health Department).