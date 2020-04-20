COVID-19 Update from Loup Basin Public Health Department

Burwell, NE – Loup Basin Public Health Department (LBPHD) was notified that a male in his 50s from Howard County has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual has been self-isolating at home since April 14, 2020. Through the investigation, conducted by LBPHD, it was determined the man had been in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Patient information is considered protected health information under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and will not be provided to protect the patient’s privacy.

This week the Nebraska National Guard will be conducting COVID-19 testing within the LBPHD district. There are currently three National Guard teams, a total of nearly 90 guardsmen, who are conducting similar events in conjunction with local health departments in Nebraska. Loup Basin Public Health Department is working in conjunction with our local partners to identify individuals from all nine counties (Blaine, Custer, Garfield, Greeley, Howard, Loup, Sherman, Valley and Wheeler) that will be tested. The testing is not open to the public and is not being done as a response to an outbreak.