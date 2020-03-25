Wyo. Officials Order Non-Essential Personal Services Closed due to COVID-19

Haircuts, perfectly manicured nails and new body art will no longer be available commercially starting Wednesday across the entire state of Wyoming.

Governor Mark Gordon and the State Health Officer issued a third statewide order late Tuesday, closing non-essential personal services through April 3.

The order is focused on businesses where appropriate social distancing measures are not practical, including nail salons, hair salons and barber shops, cosmetology services, massage parlors, and tattoo, body art and piercing shops.

Medically necessary services such as physical therapy providers may remain open.

Meanwhile in Nebraska, the Douglas County Health Department clarified their Directed Health Measures specifically for the beauty service industry.

Health officials there say given the nature of that industry and the need for social distancing and limiting gatherings to less than 10 people, those businesses should cease operation.