Covid 19’s effect on CWS

The cancellation of this year’s College World Series because of the coronavirus pandemic isn’t hurting Omaha just economically. The eight-team tournament that decides the Division I baseball championship each June has long been a point of pride for the city of just under a half-million.

Total attendance for the 15 games in 2019 was more than 330,000. Thousands more gather outside the stadium.

The move to TD Ameritrade Park 10 years ago sparked development near the stadium. The event packs a $75 million economic impact each year.