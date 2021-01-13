COVID Related Deaths

KEARNEY –Two Rivers Public Health Department in Kearney is saddened to report an additional death in the district related to COVID-19. The individual is from Phelps County a female in her 80s. Please understand that deaths are reported in the press release after much research is completed to determine whether a death is related to COVID-19 or not, that is why a death may not be reported immediately.

“To the friends and family, our hearts go out to you during this sad time. Remember all the good times, it will keep her close. To our community members stay strong and continue to be safe, we will get through this together.” states Jeremy Eschliman, Health Director

Even if you don’t feel sick, you can spread COVID-19 to others. Be sure that you protect everyone as though they are the most fragile person in your life. People of any age can get COVID-19, even healthy young adults and children. People who are older or have certain underlying medical conditions are at higher risk of getting very sick from COVID-19. Other groups may be at higher risk for getting COVID-19 or having more severe illness.

Here are a few ways to protect yourself and others:

Stay home if you are sick,

Wash your hands

Keep your social circle small,

Stay at least 6 feet apart,

Wear a mask

