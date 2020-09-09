Cozad Chamber of Commerce Announces Winners of the “Meet Us on the Meridian” Passport.

COZAD, NE – The Cozad Chamber of Commerce finished up their latest program, “Meet Us on the Meridian” Passport, and announced four winners to receive Cozad Cash.
“Meet Us on the Meridian” was started back in February and was originally planned to only go until April but with the pandemic, the Chamber pushed the end date to September 1st.
Cozadians who participated would get their own Cozad passport that included 36 participating Chamber Business Members and have their passports stamped by each one. Completed passports were then put in a drawing for the winner of $2,020 in Cozad Cash. There were four divisions: Adult (wins $2,020), Grade School, Middle School, High School (each $220).
The winners were announced during the halftime of the Cozad Haymaker football game Friday, September 4. Those winners were: Adult – Justin Morris, Elementary School – Cadi Lee, Middle School – Ellie Albrecht, High School – Gage Sutherland.
The businesses that participated were:
222 Hardware
242 House
Arnold Insurance
Axxent Buildings
Bizzy Bee
Cork & Cap
Cozad Chamber of Commerce
Cozad Community Wellness Center
Charitable Fund of Cozad
Daily Scoop
Dairy Queen
Dawson Home
Double L Embroidery
Earl’s AutoGlass
Eustis Body Shop
Homestead Bank
J.M’s Gifts
Kelly’s Hardware
Mid-State Aviation
Mode Boutique
Natural Escapes
New Life Interiors
Positively Delicious
Prairie Point Junction
Presence Candles
Robert Henri Museum
Runza
Rustic & Red
Security First Bank
Shabby Chic
Sonny’s Super Foods
Shelter Insurance
SparksRidge Company
Sweet Water Outfitters
Waypoint Bank
Wilson Public Library