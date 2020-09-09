Cozad Chamber of Commerce Announces Winners of the “Meet Us on the Meridian” Passport.

COZAD, NE – The Cozad Chamber of Commerce finished up their latest program, “Meet Us on the Meridian” Passport, and announced four winners to receive Cozad Cash.

“Meet Us on the Meridian” was started back in February and was originally planned to only go until April but with the pandemic, the Chamber pushed the end date to September 1st.

Cozadians who participated would get their own Cozad passport that included 36 participating Chamber Business Members and have their passports stamped by each one. Completed passports were then put in a drawing for the winner of $2,020 in Cozad Cash. There were four divisions: Adult (wins $2,020), Grade School, Middle School, High School (each $220).

The winners were announced during the halftime of the Cozad Haymaker football game Friday, September 4. Those winners were: Adult – Justin Morris, Elementary School – Cadi Lee, Middle School – Ellie Albrecht, High School – Gage Sutherland.

The businesses that participated were:

222 Hardware

242 House

Arnold Insurance

Axxent Buildings

Bizzy Bee

Cork & Cap

Cozad Chamber of Commerce

Cozad Community Wellness Center

Charitable Fund of Cozad

Daily Scoop

Dairy Queen

Dawson Home

Double L Embroidery

Earl’s AutoGlass

Eustis Body Shop

Homestead Bank

J.M’s Gifts

Kelly’s Hardware

Mid-State Aviation

Mode Boutique

Natural Escapes

New Life Interiors

Positively Delicious

Prairie Point Junction

Presence Candles

Robert Henri Museum

Runza

Rustic & Red

Security First Bank

Shabby Chic

Sonny’s Super Foods

Shelter Insurance

SparksRidge Company

Sweet Water Outfitters

Waypoint Bank

Wilson Public Library