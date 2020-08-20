Cozad Chamber to Host 11th Annual Golf Tournament at Cozad Country Club

COZAD, NE – The Cozad Chamber of Commerce will be hosting their 11th Annual Fun-Raiser Golf Tournament on September 19, 2020 at the Cozad Country Club. Registration starts at 10 AM with an 11 AM tee off.

The 4-person scramble is $160 per team and includes lunch, green fees and a cart. Space is limited to 36 teams. To register a team call the chamber office at 308-784-3930, email at cozadchamber@cozadtel.net, or go to their sponsor website here.

The Cozad Chamber is still looking for sponsors. the Birdie Level is $100.00 or Eagle Level is $300.00 (with a an Eagle Level sponsorship, you will get one free golf team). Other options to sponsor are: sponsor a hole, play a game at a hole or donate a Hole Prize.

The Chamber is also looking to give out goodie bags to all teams as well as someone to sponsors for golf balls and divot tool-ball markers with your company logo.

To be a sponsor or for any questions contact the chamber by phone or email.