Cozad Library Foundation completes first phases of Art Garden

Past and present Cozad Library Foundation members recently met to admire the completion of phases 1 and 2 of a planned four-phase Art Garden south of the Wilson Public Library. The Art Garden vision has been five years in the making, with fundraising and purchase of the inaugural sculptures completed in 2017, in time for the library’s centennial of being designated as Carnegie Library. Knowledge and Understanding, by Utah artist Gary Lee Price, are the keystone pieces to the garden. The Foundation is continuing to raise funds for Wisdom, the third sculpture of the original bronze trio.

In the meantime, the Cozad Library Foundation is moving forward with fundraising for phases 3 and 4 of the landscaping and hopes to have funds secured by summer 2020. Additionally, memorial bricks are being sold again at the library. $100 each, these bricks may be personalized up to three lines and will be on display in the library until laid in the concrete of phase 4, similar to what is already in phase 1 of the garden.

A special thanks goes to past Foundation members, Barbara Boos and Patti Neill, who spearheaded the initial vision and fundraising. Barbara also did much research into the centennial sculptures and personally negotiated with the artist. Dr. Jim Acker, Julie Linn, Barbara Fink, and Val Geiger are current Foundation members who guided fundraising for phases 1 and 2 landscaping. Finally, numerous donors have contributed to the reality of the Art Garden. Contributions are still being taken and may be designated toward the purchase of additional sculptures. The Cozad Library Foundation is a 501(c)3 organization and donations are tax deductible as allowable by law.

For more information about the Art Garden project, please contact the current Art Garden committee members Julie Linn at 784-5548, Barbara Fink at 784-1501, Jill Albrecht at 308-520-4440, Dr. Jim Acker at 784-3237, or the Wilson Public Library at 784-2019.