A Cozad man has been arrested on suspicion of 1st Degree Sexual Assault. It stems from an investigation by Cozad Police Department into an incident on February 14th at a Cozad residence.

Twenty-five-year-old Dalton Hinton is being held in the Dawson County Jail pending an arraignment Dawson County Court on Friday.

His bond has been initially set at 10% of $500,000 and he has been ordered to have no contact with the female victim.