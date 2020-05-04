class="post-template-default single single-post postid-459126 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
Cozad man dies from coronavirus

BY UNK | May 4, 2020
A Cozad man died from complications of COVID-19.  Twenty-seven-year-old, Pedro Garcia III passed away over the weekend from complications of COVID-19.

Garcia attended UNK from 2016-18 and was working toward a degree in criminal justice. Garcia was a 2011 graduate of Cozad High School, where he was a standout wrestler and competed in football and track.

He was working as a bilingual para professional at Cozad High School at the time of his death. He also coached wrestling in Cozad.

Prior to attending UNK, Garcia wrestled at Hastings College (2013-15) and Colby (Kansas) Community College (2011-13).

