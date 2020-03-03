Cozad Man Wins $35,000 Playing 10X Bingo Multiplier

Lincoln, NE – March 3, 2020 – Eleazar Rodriguez of Cozad won $35,000 playing the 10X Bingo Multiplier Scratch game from the Nebraska Lottery.

Rodriguez purchased his winning ticket at Pump & Pantry #32 at 604 E Highway 30 in Cozad.

When Rodriguez claimed his prize on March 2 at the Nebraska Lottery’s Lincoln office, he said he had to check his ticket over and over again before he could believe it was real.

“I was very excited,” he said.

A $3 Scratch game, 10X Bingo Multiplier offers players a chance to win prizes from $3 to $35,000. The chances of winning $35,000 are one in 600,000, while the odds of winning any prize are one in 3.45.

The mission of the Nebraska Lottery is to generate proceeds for good causes while providing quality entertainment options to Nebraskans. Over $750 million has been raised for the Nebraska Lottery’s beneficiary funds since the Lottery began in 1993. All 93 counties in Nebraska have benefited from projects funded with these Nebraska Lottery proceeds.