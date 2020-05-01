Cozad names new City Administrator

The Cozad City Council voted Wednesday evening to appoint Nikki Schwanz as our new City Administrator. Ms. Schwanz will be working part time throughout the month of May and will transition to full time June 1st.

Cozad’s newest hire comes from the City of O’Neill, where she has served as City Clerk/Treasurer for over 20 years. While serving her community in every aspect of municipal management, she was also instrumental in community economic development, infrastructure project development, leadership development and housing development. Ms. Schwanz also enjoyed serving her community, region and state through economic development board memberships, Central Nebraska Housing Authority and Governor appointed committees.

“I was impressed by the Mayor and the City Council and their vision for the City of Cozad while interviewing for the position,” said Schwanz. “I love the overall progressive attitude and look forward to working with them, the Board of Public Works, Cozad Development Corporation as well as the local organizations to continue to build on the strong leadership that Cozad encompasses.”

Schwanz conducted her undergraduate studies at the University of Nebraska Kearney focusing on Business Administration where she obtained her Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration with emphasis in Human Resource Management. Through her tenure with the City of O’Neill, Schwanz obtained her Certified Municipal Clerk accreditation through the International Institute of Municipal Clerks.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Nikki to the City of Cozad. Her leadership, vast municipal experience and initiative will be an excellent addition to our staff,” said Mayor Kloepping.

Nikki and her husband Kevin enjoy traveling to spend time with their seven children and two grandsons. Nikki loves to spend time boating, kayaking and spending time with family and friends. Nikki and Kevin are excited to be a part of the Cozad community!

Nikki welcomes the public to stop in and say hi when the directed health measures are lifted.