Cozad offers free meals for children ages 1-18

With the school being closed as a result of the Covid-19 virus, Cozad Community Schools is offering Free “Grab and Go” meals to children ages 1 – 18. The meals will be available at six sites from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm. Meal service will start on Tuesday, 3/17. Free Meals will be served week days until school resumes.

A lunch and breakfast meal will be handed out at a curbside pick up at three school sites and three school bus stop sites. Adult meals are not available. No one will be allowed to enter the school buildings.

Meals can be picked up at:

Middle School/High School – Circle Drive of Middle School

Elementary School – Front Circle Drive

Cozad Early Education Center front of school (south doors)

Horizon Mobile Home Park bus stop (East of Garrett Tire)

1 block North of Cozad Child Care at bus stop

Frenchy Park – West Side of park at bus stop

Please complete the survey below for the next day’s meal service. Please have it completed by 10:00 pm for the next day’s meal service. You may also call the school offices to turn in your count. Elementary 308-784-3462, Middle School 308-784-2746, High School 308-784-2744.

Meals will be available at a first come, first serve basis. Please turn in a count, so that we may have plenty of food available. Meals will be available if you do not fill out the form, however, you may have to wait or visit another site. We are offering this meal service to any child in the community during our school closure.

Visit https://cozadschools.nutrislic… for daily menus. You may also download the Nutrislice App for your smartphone and choose Cozad as your home school. Students with special dietary needs may contact Neil Broderick at neil.broderick@cozadschools.net. This Institution is an Equal Opportunity Provider

Please Click here to Complete this Form for the next day’s meal service (please have completed by 10:00 pm prior to the day of pick up).