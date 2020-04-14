Cozad Schools hires Three New Coaches

The Cozad school board was busy on Monday night. They approved the hiring of three Varsity coaches. Nick Broz from Bridgeport high school has been hired as the new boys basketball coach. He won 166 games and took two teams to the Class C1 State Tournament in his ten years as coach. He will also teach middle school PE. Darrel Francescato is returning to coach the Haymaker Volleyball team. Francescato was previously the head volleyball coach at Cozad from 2013-2016 and an assistant coach from 2008-2014. He has also been involved with coaching club volleyball at various levels for twenty years along with officiating the sport. Former Cozad star Kaylei Becker is taking over the girls golf program. During her high school career, Becker became the most decorated player in school history. She was a 4-time letter winner, 3-time state qualifier and two year NSAA state medalist (2nd place-2015, 4th place-2016). After high school, she was a member of the women’s golf squad at UNK. Becker has also assisted in the summer golf programs in Cozad.