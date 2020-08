The Cozad Chamber of Commerce Civic Affairs Committee met today (Friday) and announced Bands, Brews & BBQ’s on September 19th is cancelled.

The committee made the decision due to the elevated level of COVID-19 cases in Dawson County and remaining in Phase 3 of the Directed Health Measures.

The Chamber says they are looking forward to the annual event next year scheduled for Saturday, July 10, 2021.