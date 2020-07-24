Cozad’s Camp Comeca to Host Two Annual Events Coming Up in August.

At a time in America that marked the beginning of the Korean War, a gallon of gas cost 18 cents, the average income was $3,210, and the nation’s top song was, “Good Night Irene,” by Gordon Jenkins and the Weavers, 1950 was a year that also celebrated the opening of Camp Comeca.

For 70 years, Camp Comeca has been a place where pristine nature and awesome scenic views have provided an amazing backdrop for a Christian ministry that promotes spiritual learning, reflection, awareness, and growth in Christ through an abundance of indoor and outdoor individual and team activities. These life-changing experiences have resulted in countless memories for tens of thousands of people, both young and old, who have come to Camp Comeca since 1950.

Looking forward to the next 70 years, Camp Comeca has gone through some very positive changes in the past few months. The camp was recently purchased by a local Christian non-profit group, known as “Cozad Camping Ministry.” Executive Director Justin Hoehner said, “We are excited to continue the camp’s mission of sharing Christ without a denominational affiliation. We want you to know what to expect moving forward, and we are inviting you to come alongside our ministry with your presence and support.” He added, “The Comeca staff remains committed to providing a Christ-centered experience for everyone. We’ve implemented many new and creative outreach strategies during this time.”

Two events that Hoehner wanted to highlight includes two annual events, the cookout and golf tournament.

70TH ANNUAL COMECA COOKOUT – The Comeca Cookout is scheduled for Saturday, August 15th from 6:00- 8:00pm! Everyone is invited; this includes individuals, families, groups, staffs, etc. and a freewill donation is encouraged. The Comeca staff will be serving “Holy-Smoked Ribs” with sides. Live music will be provided, as

well as a short outdoor presentation at 6:30pm that includes stories of “Life-Change from Comeca.” Please Note: Comeca staff and volunteers will follow recommended district health guidelines to keep everyone safe.”

COMECA GOLF TOURNAMENT – For golfers, the Annual Comeca Golf Tournament will be held on Saturday, August 22nd, beginning at 9:30am at the Cozad Country Club. Those interested can register for this 4-person scramble at www.comeca.camp/golf.

Hoehner said, “As one might imagine, 2020 has brought about many challenges for our ministry. Our leadership board made the difficult decision to cancel overnight summer camps and our retreat revenue has currently ceased due to the pandemic.” Even so, Hoehner remains positive about the future of Comeca. He said, “There is overwhelming hope on the horizon as we look to 2021! Church events, corporate retreats, family reunions, and other user groups continue to reach out, looking forward to both Spring and Summer

events in 2021.” For detailed information about upcoming events, giving, or other Comeca opportunities visit www.comeca.camp.