(AUDIO) Cozad’s Cobblestone Inn Nears Completion

Find the full interview here.

COZAD, NE – Construction continues on the Cobblestone Hotel in Cozad and is now moving into some of the finishing touches. The 54 room hotel broke ground on October 1, 2019 but plans to bring the Cobblestone Inn to Cozad started back in 2017.

President of Development Jeremy Griesbach said, “We’re excited to get the Cozad location open and up and running and be apart of the Cozad community.”

Griesbach also said progress with the hotel was never really effected by the coronavirus pandemic other than supplier shipments taking longer than usual. Social distancing is being practiced when multiple crews are working on the hotel.

The finish date for the Cobblestone Inn is projected for early October with an open date of late October, early November.

The inn is located south of Casey’s off of Interstate 80, and it was stated by Cozad Mayor Marcus Kleopping, this Cobblestone Inn would be the first one in Nebraska to be located along the Interstate 80 corridor.