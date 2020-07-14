Cozad’s Nuisance Program Continues into 2nd Year out of a Planned 4 years.

COZAD, NE – The City of Cozad is going into their 2nd year of their Nuisance program with the help of West Central Nebraska Development District(WCNDD). The city council has split the town in four quadrants, making it a four year program.

Windshield assessments were made and according to a press release from the City of Cozad, over 30 courtesy letters were unclaimed and returned.

Mayor Marcus Kloepping says, “We are really trying to focus on cleaning up Cozad and some of our problem properties around town.”

Mayor Kloepping says the nuisance program looks at things like appliances, tires/auto parts, unlicensed vehicles and trailers, dead trees, trash, inoperable machinery, scrap wood and iron not neatly stacked, pallets, an accumulation of buckets/barrels/feed tubs, broken windows and compromised roof structures.

Kloepping says, “We are trying to make our community as safe as possible and also try to stop vermin or mosquitoes.” He goes on to explain having the empty buckets can pool water, creating a breeding ground for mosquitoes or having holes in buildings is cause for unwanted vermin.

The council will be sending out certified declared nusiance letters following the July 20th meeting and those property owners or tenants who fail to claim the declared nuisance letter, the property will be posted and the notice will be published.

Those with any questions regarding the program may be directed to WCNDD AT 308-284-6077.