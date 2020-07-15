Cozad’s Robert Henri Museum Receives Grant Funding

Find the full interview here.

COZAD, NE – The Robert Henri Museum and Art Gallery received two grants earlier this month to go towards updates. One of the grants was from the Cozad Community Foundation and was used to help with the purchase of a new lap top computer. The second was from the Dawson County Leadership Class 17 and was used to purchase an update for their computer program called “Past Perfect”.

The grant was presented to the museum’s President Marlene Geiger and Executive Director Peter Osborne, the first week of July. The Museum’s Facebook page stated, “Thank you so much for these critical items that allow our organization to become more efficient and better poised to move on with our strategic plan.”

In other news, the Robert Henri Museum and Art Gallery was recently featured in the Nebraska Life magazine for the July-August issue and to celebrate the museum and is hosting a reception offering guided tours of their building, the Hendee Hotel, and the Robert Henri Art Gallery. Their neighbors, 242 House, will be donating the food for the attendees as well as unveiling a new drink dedicated to Robert Henri.

Next Thursday, July 23rd from 5-7 pm, the museum will be hosting another reception in honor of Michael Miller a local artist and member of the Cozad Art Club. His work is being exhibited at their Art Spirit Gallery and will be on display until July 31, 2020.

The Robert Henri Museum and Art Gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 am – 5 pm located in Cozad.